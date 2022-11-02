Obituary: Frances Marie Foltz

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Frances Marie Foltz, 84, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, MO.

She was born to William Ernest and Eva May (Hammond) King on August 6, 1938, in Harrison County, MO.

Frances will be missed by many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Dean Johns and Larry Foltz; stepdaughter, Shery Randolph; her parents; brother, Donald King; sisters, Naomi Wilson, Mary Jo Jennings, Vaunita Donelson, Alice Rhea, and Jeannine Puckett and great-grandson, Noah Douglas.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Deana (Ralph) Hudlemeyer, and Nita (Rick) Schroff both of Bethany, MO; stepdaughter, Mary (Will) Griffin and stepson, Lester (Teri) Johns, both of Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Thomas Hudlemeyer, Natalie Patton, Brennan Hudlemeyer, Casey Schroff, Kelli Young, Daniel Douglas, Newall Douglas, Jr., Lance, David, Tim Johns, Christina Pittsenbarger, Holly, Beverly, Peggy Randolph; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Briar Hudlemeyer, Jaycee Schroff, Coley Power, Hayli and Brantley Young, Kaden Cramer; step-grandchildren, Carter and Blake Thomas, James Bohon, Angela Bohon, Beau Douglas, Kaleb Douglas, Mercedes Douglas, Bobby Douglas, Jordan Douglas, Dustan Johns, Josh, Jordan, and Dallas Souders, Courtney Johns, Matthew Johns, Gavin and Jastin Johns, August Pittsenbarger, Rayleigh Johns, and Zach and Dawson Pelletier.

Frances has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

A Celebration of Life and inurnment in Oakland Cemetery, Bethany, MO will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Bethany City Dog Pound and/or Bethany Parks and Recreation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.