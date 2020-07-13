Obituary for Trenton resident Howard (Howie) Lynch

Howie Lynch, a 53 year old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 4:30p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home where he was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Griffin Field at the Ebbe Sports Complex. Attendees are suggested to bring lawn chairs. Burial will follow in Stucker Cemetery near Laredo. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 8:00 Tuesday evening at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Ebbe Sports Complex and may be left with the funeral home.

Howard Blaine “Howie” Lynch was born April 6, 1967 in Trenton to David George and Eleanor Lee (Marrs) Lynch. He graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1985. On August 10, 1996 he was united in marriage to Michelle Burress at the First Christian Church in Trenton. Howie was a long-time employee at Hy-Vee and then he worked for Frito Lay doing sales and delivery. For the last several years he has been employed with Trenton Coca Cola. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Chillicothe.

Howie was a loving husband, proud father of 4 girls, a son in law, and 1 grandson. Howie always had a passion for sports, whether it was him playing or coaching, it was always something he loved to do. He loved playing cards with the guys every week, getting coffee each morning at McDonald’s, and driving around town just talking. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and God.

Surviving relatives include his wife Michelle of the home, daughters Brittany Shockley and husband David, Sidney Lynch, Chandler Lynch and Kenzie Lynch all of Trenton, brothers Eric Lynch and wife Renea of Lathrop, MO, and Monty Lynch of Trenton, and grandson Baker Shockley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares