Obituary for Gerald Howard Avery

Gerald Howard Avery, age 82, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his favorite fishing hole.

Gerald was born the son of John Henry and Merle Grace (Wolford) Avery on August 12, 1938, in Gladstone, Illinois. He was a 1956 graduate of Kirkwood High School, Kirkwood, Illinois. Gerald served in the United States Navy from 1957 until 1962. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorena Huff, on May 14, 1976, in Kirkwood, Illinois. She survives of the home.

Gerald was a hardworking man. He worked as a robot technician at Gale’s, Galesburg, Illinois, in 1976. Gerald and Lorena moved to Chillicothe, Missouri, in 1980 and planted their roots. He worked and retired after 18 years as a Press Operator at Landmark, Gallatin, Missouri. Gerald didn’t stay retired for long, though. He went on to work and retire from Hy-Vee Food Store, Chillicothe, Missouri. Gerald finished out his working career at Wal-Mart Supercenter, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He founded and created a small singing group from the church that performed at local nursing homes around Chillicothe.

Gerald worked hard but knew how to play harder. When he wasn’t working, he could be found loading up his fishing gear and heading for his favorite fishing spots, dragging whichever grandchild was ready to go at 5 in the morning. When he wasn’t fishing, he was at home, tending to his yard or working on his “honey-do-list.” He collected comic books, pens, and beer steins. He loved having family and friends over for fish fries and playing horseshoes and washers. He loved singing and dancing and, on occasion, twirling his sweetheart through the kitchen. He definitely made sure to show all his kids and grandkids the meaning of true love. He loved his family and made sure that every one of them knew it.

Gerald is survived by his wife Lorena, of the home; two sons, Rodney Avery of Olympia, Washington, and Andrew Avery of Lexington, Tennessee; two daughters, Robin White of Joy, Illinois; and Amy Zippe of West Burlington, Iowa; three stepsons, James McKinney and wife, Teena of Biggsville, Illinois, Rex McKinney of Oquawka, Illinois, and Stephan Nylin and wife, Maria of Chillicothe, Missouri; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jesse Avery, and wife, Marsh of Kirkwood, Illinois, Gary Avery of Monmouth, Illinois, Thomas Avery of Galesburg, Illinois; one sister, Dorothy Lipes of Monmouth, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Walter Avery, Rex Avery, and Wilbur Avery; two sisters, Betty McMeen and Margie Cameron; and many other family members that are gone but not forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. There will be no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at the Lindley Funeral Home website.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

