Obituary: Erick James Wattenbarger

Erick James Wattenbarger was called to eternal rest with our Lord on January 22, 2024, at the age of 49 in Kansas City, MO.

He was born on July 30, 1974, in Los Angeles, CA, to his loving parents Virginia Atkinson and the late James Wattenbarger. He graduated from high school in Trenton, MO, and later pursued his education, obtaining a degree in IT from Gladstone, MO. Erick had also learned construction while growing up and developed a quality skill to add to his vast resume.

Erick’s life was deeply influenced by his faith in Jesus. Over the past 10 years, he found solace and strength in his relationship with the Lord. He was an active member of the 10th Street Baptist Church in Trenton, where he worshipped and sought spiritual guidance. Erick’s devotion to his faith was evident in the way he lived his life.

Erick had a special bond with his mother, Virginia Atkinson. When he wasn’t working or attending church, he would often spend quality time with her. Their relationship was a source of joy and comfort for both of them.

Tragically, Erick’s life was cut short due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was immediately transported to St. Luke’s, North Kansas City but passed away the following day. His untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Erick was preceded in death by his father, James Wattenbarger, who passed away in 2011.

Erick will be lovingly remembered by his children, Erin Knapp, Isaac Wattenbarger, LeeAnna Peirce, and Nickolas Wattenbarger, four grandchildren, three siblings, Jim Batchelder, Lisa Batchelder, Debbie Kinnison, and his mother, Virginia Atkinson, who will forever hold his memory close to her heart.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

