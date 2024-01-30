Obituary: Elizabeth Eileen Twitchel

Share To Your Social Network

Elizabeth Eileen Twitchel, age 73, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Elizabeth was born the daughter of William and Velma (Macklin) Corzette on April 5, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a Registered Nurse and had been employed at Hedrick Medical Center for over 40 years as an ICU nurse. Elizabeth enjoyed doing cross-stitch and was an avid reader. She was also known for being a very private person.

Survivors include two sons, William Twitchel of Texas, and Adam Twitchel and Robyn Nall of Columbia, Missouri; one sister, Stephanie Corzette-Bundy and her husband Jim of Maysville, Missouri; two brothers, William Corzette of Florida, and Michael Corzette and his wife Marcella; along with several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Marshall Twitchel.

No services are scheduled at this time.

