Obituary: Dorothy Elizabeth Fries

Share To Your Social Network

Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Fries, 100, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 10:10 P.M., Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton, Missouri.

Rosary will be held Friday, February 16, 2024, at 6:00 P.M. followed by family visitation until 7:30 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grundy County Food Pantry, or North 65 Center and they may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Fries was born March 12, 1923, near Marengo, Iowa the daughter of William Earnest and Bertha Mary Hasley Simmons. She taught 6th-grade science at Norton and had fond memories of her students. Dorothy was an accomplished bridge player and bowler. She enjoyed fishing, as well as attending her children’s sporting events.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Altar Society, delivered Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at the Thrift Shop.

On November 6, 1946, she was married to Harvey Emil Fries in Ottumwa, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2007.

Her survivors include one daughter Mary Kenady, Lees Summit, Missouri; two sons Bill Fries and wife Karen, Trenton, Missouri, Mark Fries and wife Coni, Overland Park, Kansas; nine grandchildren Shawn Kenady, Charla Bushkofsky and husband Josh, Kellie Fries, Evan Fries, Connor Fries, Katie Fries, Lauren Fries, Luke Fries, Abby Fries, and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters, and five brothers.

Related