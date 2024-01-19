Obituary: Dennis Lee DeMoss

Share To Your Social Network

Dennis Lee DeMoss, 67, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

He was born on August 13, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Delbert Wesley and Frances Mary (Portzen) DeMoss.

Dennis graduated from Princeton High School in 1974. He worked for DeMoss Brothers Sawmill from 1974 to 1990, at Henley Implement in the late 1990s, and then for Mercer County Road and Bridge until he retired after 20 years of service. He enjoyed playing solitaire, hunting, fishing, and tinkering.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenneth DeMoss; and his sister, Shirley Bodisch.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Adam DeMoss and Cody DeMoss, both of Princeton, MO, and Tyson (Kristie) Miller of Lawson, MO; grandchildren, Taylor Renken, Kattarina Miller, Maggie Miller, Cal Miller, and Graycen DeMoss; great-grandchildren, Bowen Renken and Charlotte Haney; brothers, Laverne and Duane DeMoss; sisters, Juanita Gansemer, Kay Shindelar, Darlene Carpenter, and Deb Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

