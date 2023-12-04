Obituary: Deleta Nora (Hamilton) Johnson

Deleta Nora (Hamilton) Johnson, 96 of Princeton, MO passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, MO.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. No services are scheduled. Inurnment will be in the Hamilton Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Hamilton Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Deleta was born August 30, 1927, to Joe and Inez (Bain) Hamilton. She was one of ten children; J.R., Tom, Rosemary, Deleta, Nadine, Colleen, Barney, Scobe, Joann, and Bob. She graduated from Princeton in 1946. Deleta married Clarence “CB” Johnson on January 28, 1949. She was raised and lived in the Modena Community until 2008, when she moved to Princeton, MO. Deleta was a true country girl. She did farm chores with her dad and brothers, and household chores with her mom and sisters. This work ethic served her well in raising her family. Her passions were cooking, gardening, canning, embroidery, quilting, RFDTV country music shows, Circle a Word, KTTN, and KC Royals.

Deleta is survived by Helen (Gary) Miles of Ridgeway, Bonnie (Fred) Preston of Princeton, Mike Johnson (Sheryl Sutton) of Grand River, IA, and Danny Johnson of Princeton, Deanna (Larry) Bunnell of Trenton, grandkids Vickie, Rhonda, Becky Jo, Keith, Steven, Ronnie, Jason, Brian, Chad, Janessa, Keri, Kyle and Ethan, 27 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, Sisters Colleen (Boyd) Torrey Spickard and Joann (Jim) Brody, Trenton, and many nieces and nephews.

Deleta was preceded in death by her husband C.B. (1988), parents, brothers J.R, Tom, Barney, Scobe, and Bob, sisters, Rosemary Cudney and Nadine Elliott, son-in-law Gary Richman and grandkid Rickie Joe Miles