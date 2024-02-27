Obituary: Darryl Dean Young

Share To Your Social Network

Darryl Dean Young, 80, of Eagleville, MO, passed away Monday, February 26, 2024, at his home.

He was born on August 5, 1943, in Cainsville, Missouri, the son of Cleo Dean and Mina (Reynolds) Young.

On September 4, 1961, he married Donna Hale.

In 1965, Darryl began working at Young’s Garage in Eagleville, MO, with his uncle Gene Young, and he later took over the business in 1967. He specialized in bodywork on vehicles. In his spare time at the garage, he also performed mechanical work and towing for the business. Over the years, the business expanded into a large towing and automobile repair facility that remains operational. When not working, Darryl enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernita (Young) and Cy Deshon, Juanita (Young) and Lynn Poush; and brother-in-law, Darwin Hale.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Donna, of the home; children, Darryl “Shorty” Duane Young (Gloria Spillman), of Bethany, MO, and Darrin “Butch” Young (Julie), of Chillicothe, MO; grandchildren, Greg (Kelli) Young, Josh (Megan) Young, Shelby (Joe) Bond, Brett Young, and Kyle Young; and great-grandchildren, Hayli Young, Brantley Young, Gracie Young, Evie Young, Avery Bond, and Cooper Bond.

Darryl has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Eagleville Community Christian Church, Eagleville, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hobbs Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hobbs Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

