Obituary: Darlene Eunice Covey

Share To Your Social Network

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Darlene Eunice Covey of Princeton, MO passed away at the age of 93. Darlene was born on December 23, 1930, in Graham, Missouri. Darlene was the daughter of Charles Perry and Katherine Edna (Miller) Johnson.

Before becoming a mother and grandmother, Darlene was a graduate of Cainsville High School in 1948. On July 2, 1954, at Pleasant Ridge Church, Ovie Eugene Covey and Darlene made their eternal vows to one another. Darlene’s love for Ovie was unforgettable. Ovie preceded her in death on July 15, 1987.

During her life, Darlene loved being a member of the Princeton Christian Church. Along with loving church, Darlene found happiness being with friends and family, gardening, and listening to hymns while being in the kitchen.

Furthermore, Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arlene Johnson and Arceal Berndt, and brothers, Perry Johnson, Ray Johnson, and Don Johnson.

Darlene’s memory will last forever with her sons, Kelley Mac Covey and Michael Joe Covey; granddaughters, Ashley Covey, Cheyanea (Travis) Williams, Billie Day, grandsons, Matthew (Lisa) Covey, Daniel Covey; great-granddaughters, Krysta, AvaKay, MaKinlee, and Willow. Also, Darlene will be remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Darlene has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 2 at the Princeton Christian Church, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Related