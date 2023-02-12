Obituary: Danny Ray Wilson

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dan Wilson, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Danny Ray Wilson was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 4, 1952, the son of Don and Norma (Spencer) Wilson. Dan attended Des Moines Tech High School where he graduated in 1970. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Dan worked in management with Casey’s before owning and operating convenience stores in Iowa. Dan served as lake manager at Lake Thunderhead in Unionville, Missouri, where he later retired. Dan and Jonnie Sue Ford married on December 14, 2012.

Dan enjoyed fishing, golfing, and hunting. He loved to get together with friends, particularly at Unionville Country Club, where he was a member. Dan was an organizer and planner – a hard worker who saw things through to their completion. He had a reputation as a man who got things done.

Dan is survived by his wife; son, Shawn Wilson of Waukee, Iowa; grandsons, Luke and Gabe Wilson; sister, Dixie (Lloyd) Freeborn of Mitchellville, Iowa; and a stepdaughter, Sunidee (Cole) Stinson of Maryville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shannon Smith, and his parents.

At Dan’s request, there will be no services. Please contact Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home for more information at (660) 947-2200.

