Obituary: Clifton Ray Ratliff

Clifton Ray Ratliff, aged 80, of Turney, MO, passed away on Monday morning, February 19, 2024, in Independence.

Born on July 13, 1943, Ray was the son of William Clayton and Audrey (Yarbrough) Ratliff in Wellington, TX. He graduated from Stinnett High School in Stinnett, Texas, in 1960. Affectionately known to some as “Tex,” Ray moved to Missouri following the wheat harvest after high school. On August 10, 1968, he married Lucena Kaye (Phillips) Stults at the First Baptist Church of Lathrop. Ray retired from Ford Motor Company in 1993 after a 30-year career. He was a member of UAW #249 in Claycomo, a lifetime member of the NRA, and a long-time member of the Turney United Methodist Church. An outdoor enthusiast, Ray was also an avid bird hunter and pocket knife collector. His artistic and crafty nature was well-known, alongside his roles as a Boy Scout leader and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, where he was honored as an honorary warrior. Ray’s generous spirit and deep faith left a lasting impact on his family and friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucena; son, Robert Clayton Ratliff; granddaughter, Katie Lundin; and brothers, Butch, Henry, and Ed Ratliff. He is survived by his children, Thomas Stults of Independence, MO; Shelly Cantwell (Jake) of Kirbyville, MO; Becky Brison (James) of Independence, MO, and Michelle (Vaughn) Williams of Edgerton, MO; grandchildren, Joseph, Joshua, Jeremiah, Matthew (Aja), Amanda, Jacob, and Kannon (Abby); siblings, Eldon Ratliff of Amarillo, TX, Bill Ratliff (Ruthie) of Grain Valley, MO, and Clara Willis of Borger, TX; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Turney United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, MO. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop [(816) 740-4658].

