Obituary: Cheryl Campbell

Cheryl Campbell, age 77, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2024, at home in Lathrop.

Cheryl was born on December 15, 1946, the daughter of George and Marian (Hood) Lust in Newton, Iowa. She grew up in Newton and was a 1964 graduate of Newton Senior High School. Cheryl raised her children in Braymer, Stet, and Utica and moved to Lathrop ten years ago. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop and loved being a part of the church. Cheryl was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she loved her children and grandchildren. Cheryl will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hollis Lust and William Lust; and great-grandchild, Madison Briner. She is survived by her children, Misty Campbell of Newton, Iowa, Mindy Bower of Savannah, Missouri, Crystal Rardon (Chauncey) of Lathrop, Missouri, and James Slatton (Valerie) of Chillicothe, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; other extended family members also survive.

A service celebrating Cheryl’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop. There is no scheduled visitation. Inurnment will be at a later date at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

