Obituary: Catherine Louise Hass Taylor

Share To Your Social Network

Catherine Louise Hass Taylor, 94, of Gallatin, MO, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO on January 30, 2024.

Louise was born December 29, 1929, in Emporia, KS, to Elizabeth and Walter Getz. She graduated from Emporia High School and Emporia State Teachers College. She was a teacher for 45 years, teaching at Saffordville, KS; Emporia State Elementary Lab School, the Shawnee Mission School District in Overland Park, KS; and at Trenton, MO. She was a physical education major but taught other classes from time to time as needed and sponsored various extra-curricular activities.

Louise was an active member of the First Christian Church, the Garden Club, PEO, and the Association of Retired Teachers. She was known for energy and enthusiasm, saying, “My life has not always been easy, but it has been good!” She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She was blessed to have been united in marriage to three gentlemen, each who preceded her in death: Myron Van Gundy on November 20, 1949; William (Bill) Hass on August 6, 1967; and Jean Taylor on December 21, 2005. She also had a special friend, the late Tom Houghton.

Louise was preceded in death by her siblings: Christine Ewert, Walter (Bud) Getz, Virginia Buck, and Glenn Getz.

She is survived by her daughter, Carmen (Dennis) Morrissey of Jefferson City, MO; her son, Warren Van Gundy of Emporia, KS; grandson Jake (Aubree) Morrissey of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughter Megan (Beau) Segura of Lenexa, KS; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ariana & Davis Morrissey and Wade & Vera Segura.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Active Aging Resource Center, or Green Hills Women’s Shelter in care of the funeral home.

There will be no services at this time but will be planned for a future date. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin, MO.

Arrangements for Louise have been entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin, MO. (660) 663-2117.

Related