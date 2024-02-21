Obituary: Carolyn Sue Clark

Share To Your Social Network

Carolyn Sue Clark, 66, New Hampton, died Monday, February 5, 2024, as a result of a home fire. Sue was born May 2, 1957, in Ridgeway, Missouri to Steve Lane and LeVita Carol (Barnhart) Myers.

She served her country in the Army and National Guard. She was a CNA having worked at Crestview Home and Bethany Care Center. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church. Sue was married to Cecil Carleton Clark, Jr. on March 9, 1996, in Ridgeway.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and sisters: Karen and Betty.

Sue is survived by her husband: Cecil; Son: Michael (Jennifer) Wedgworth, Ridgeway, step-son: Cecil (Justine) Clark, III; daughter: Suzanne Wedgworth, Independence; Brothers: George Robert Myers, Paul (Karen) Myers; 19 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Bethany, MO Donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home 1000 N. 25th St. Bethany, MO 64424

Related