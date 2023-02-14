Obituary: Carolyn Ann Morris

Carolyn Ann Morris, age 74, a resident of Tina, Missouri, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her residence.

Carolyn was born the daughter of Robert Lee and Leona Blanche (Barnett) Perrin on April 2, 1948, in Woodward, Oklahoma. She was united in marriage to Daryl William Morris on August 1, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn had a strong passion for nursing and worked as a nurse for Carroll House and Life Care Center of Carrollton for many years.

Survivors include her husband Daryl Morris of the home; one son, Randy Wayne Morris, and wife Joni of Tracy, California; one daughter, Tracy Ann Richards and significant other Larry Jeffries of Hale, Missouri; five grandchildren, Garrett Cameron Morris, Tucker William Morris, Miranda Grace Morris, Heather Ann Vaught, and husband Steven, and Erin Marie Richards; one great-grandchild, Parker Wayne Vaught; and one brother, Norman Gary Perrin of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Harold Lee Perrin.

Cremation was held. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Tina, Missouri, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 2:00 pm. until 4:00 p.m.