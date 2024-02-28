Obituary: Carole Lee DeMoss

Share To Your Social Network

Carole Lee DeMoss, 89, of Princeton, MO, sadly passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024, following an illness.

She was born on July 3, 1934, to Lester and Ora Volk in Osmond, Nebraska. As a child, her family farmed in Nebraska but moved to Chicago when she was a young girl, and then back to Nebraska when she started grade school. Later, her family relocated to Blaine, IL, to farm, and she attended North Boone High School in Capron, IL, graduating in 1952.

On February 22, 1988, she married Kenneth D. DeMoss in Las Vegas, NV.

Carole was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved caring for and spending time with her family and friends, especially cooking meals and baking for them. She enjoyed reading, shopping, game shows, going to the casino, singing, and listening to music. An excellent cook and baker, she also enjoyed gardening and making jams to share with everyone. She loved traveling, especially to warmer climates near the ocean, after retiring from Chrysler in Belvidere, IL, after 25 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, on May 4, 2019; her parents; a brother, Layne Volk; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Peacock.

Carole is survived by her four children: Gary (Cindy) Peacock, Douglas Peacock, and Russell Peacock of Illinois; daughter, Leslie (Jim) Hardy; and son, Todd DeMoss of Princeton, MO; grandchildren Kathi, Julie, Michael, Jessica, Emily, Christy, Kelley, Aimee, Bryan, Samantha, and Britney; many great-grandchildren; and her special dog, Roxy.

Carole has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Country Wood Hearts & Lace Event Center, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice and/or Northern Illinois Hospice in Carole’s memory in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

