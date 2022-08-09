Obituary: Carl Leroy Allen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carl Leroy Allen, Jr., 79, Pattonsburg, MO passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Carl was born on February 25, 1943, in Pattonsburg, Missouri the son of Carl and Gladys (Woodring) Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Olney.

Carl is survived by his sisters, Louetta (Ed) Shaw, Pattonsburg, MO, and Vickie (Jerry) Knight, Eliston, IA; brother, Roy (Kay) Allen, Gallatin, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Carl will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Carl has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. There are no scheduled services.