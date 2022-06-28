Obituary: Buddy “Bud” E. Fields

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Buddy “Bud” E. Fields – age 93 of Polo, Missouri passed away Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Evergreen Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Friday evening, and also at the funeral home.

Friends may call after 9 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.