Obituary: Bryan David Reckrodt

Bryan David Reckrodt, 61, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Lemons, Missouri.

Bryan was born March 12, 1961, in Blue Island, IL, to George and Donna Reckrodt. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna.

Bryan married Brenda Kennedy on September 24th, 1983, in Trenton, she survives him of the home. Surviving him are his father, George Reckrodt of Pollock, his two children, Angela Marie Chapman and husband Jared of Unionville and Kristopher Bryan Reckrodt of Huntsville, Alabama; Grandchildren, Corey, Rayden, and Zane Chapman. Also surviving him are his four siblings Ron Reckrodt and wife Teresa of Unionville, Laura George and husband Jeff of Pollock, Gary Reckrodt and wife Shawntawn of Olathe, Kansas, and William Reckrodt and wife Jamie of Pollock; and many loved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews, along with many other relatives.

Bryan moved with his family to Pollock in 1969 and graduated from Milan High School in 1979. Bryan started as a carpenter with Jordan Construction and then worked for Kirksville Lumber. After Bryan and Brenda were married, they moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he began working for National Home Center as a Salesman. In 1993, he went to work for Hope Lumber as a store manager. He continued with Hope Lumber through various mergers and acquisitions, progressing through the ranks and holding several management positions in the West, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the US. He concluded his lumber career as President of the Southeast Region of Fidelity in Kennesaw, GA.

Bryan’s dream was to be a farmer, so in 2012 he left corporate America and moved home to Missouri where he partnered with his brothers in starting what is known today as Reckrodt Farms. His cherished cattle dog, Girl, will miss him greatly. Bryan was a board member on the Lake Thunderhead Special Road District, a past board member of the Unionville Country Club and he attend First Christian Church in Unionville. He enjoyed smoking brisket, golfing, and fishing and it should be noted that his skills as a fisherman far surpassed his success on the golf course. Bryan was a wonderful Husband, Father, Papa, and Brother and had a special way with children. He and his infectious laugh will be missed more than words can say.

Cremation services were provided by Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held over the 4th of July weekend at Lake Thunderhead. In lieu of funeral services, we ask that all who wish to honor his memory continue his support of the Putnam County Schools lunch program. This was one of the many areas that Bryan was passionate about. Checks may be made payable to Putnam County R1, with a notation in the memo, Bryan Reckrodt lunch program, and mailed to Putnam County School, 803 South 20th St, Unionville, MO 63565.

