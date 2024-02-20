Obituary: Boyd Irvin Schoonover

Share To Your Social Network

Boyd Schoonover, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Putnam County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Boyd Irvin Schoonover was born on a hill overlooking the village of Worthington, Missouri, on October 5, 1925, the son of Victor and Ethel May (Glaspie) Schoonover. He was raised in the Worthington area and married Florence Hogg on August 4, 1944. Boyd and Florence bought a farm near Martinstown, Missouri, in 1950 and lived there together for almost 70 years, until Florence moved to the Schuyler County Nursing Home in 2017, and Boyd followed her there in 2019. Boyd worked for Ardi Fetchling Seed Company for several years and then as a miller for MFA in Unionville for 27 years, retiring in 1987. He also maintained his own farming operation, milking cows and raising beef cattle. Boyd was a quiet person who enjoyed caring for his home. He was a skilled carpenter, remodeling his home and later adding a basement to it. Boyd enjoyed building birdhouses, which he gave as gifts to several family members. He was fond of dogs and cats and had some house cats he especially liked.

Boyd is survived by a daughter, Martina (Larry) Shipley of Kirksville, Missouri, and a son, Kim Boyd (Jennifer) Schoonover of Unionville, Missouri. His grandchildren are Joshua Watts, Tracy Fuller, Jeremiah Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Mathew Schoonover, Zachary Schoonover, Kalab Schoonover, and Justus Frederick. He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a son-in-law, Bruce Johnson.

Boyd was preceded in death by his wife Florence, on January 7, 2020; two daughters, Elyse (and her husband Richard) Watts, and Mischel Johnson; two brothers, Orville Schoonover (who died in infancy) and Herman Schoonover; and three sisters, Fern Colton, Fay Elder, and Ruth Ramsey.

A visitation will be held for Boyd Schoonover at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Private inurnment will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made payable to Lone Pine and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

Related