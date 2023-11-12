Obituary: Bonnie R. (Gass) Moore

Bonnie Ruth Moore, a 97-year-old resident of Trenton, MO, graduated from this life and met her Lord and Savior face to face on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born on January 7, 1926, at home to Clay Ray and Bernice Brennenstuhl Gass in the Grundy Center Community. On October 7, 1951, Bonnie was united in marriage to Benjamin Clay Moore, Jr. in Jamesport, MO.

She was a member of the Grundy Center Church, Dorcas Richardson Chapter of D.A.R., Order of Eastern Star, and an RSVP volunteer serving with the Food Pantry and delivering meals for several years. She was an active church member through the years as a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher, MYF Leader, and a secretary for several years in Eastern Star.

Bonnie was a talented artist and did china painting, painting lampshades, and other items people needed. Bonnie helped her husband in the shop (Moore’s Woodwork and Construction) in various capacities—even driving to Kansas City or St. Joseph for items needed. She was a special friend who drove neighbors to the grocery store and helped wherever she could. During the girls’ growing-up years, Bonnie was a devoted homemaker, taxi driver, and seamstress—making almost all the girls’ clothes. She was a THS graduate and helped with her alumni reunions for several years.

Bonnie was the “best nana” to all the grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. She loved to sing songs, especially with the grandkids. Her unconditional love and support will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Bonnie is survived by four daughters: Charlotte Hoskins, Benna (Tom) Trump, Connie (Richard) Key all of Trenton, and Jerry (Dan) Curtiss of Brandon, Florida; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Leona Oneal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Von Gass, and stillborn daughter, Claydean.

As per her wishes, there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time to be announced. Memorials can be made to the Grundy Center Church or the Grundy Center Cemetery.