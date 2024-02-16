Obituary: Bobby Lynn McElwee

Share To Your Social Network

Bobby Lynn McElwee, aged 74, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Bobby was born to Raymond and Ruth Ellen (Stratton) McElwee on December 30, 1949, in Braymer, Missouri. He graduated from Braymer High School in 1967. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving his country in Vietnam. Bobby was employed at Tension Envelopes in Kansas City for many years. His hobbies included riding with his dog, Ginger, watching football—particularly the Kansas City Chiefs—and target shooting.

He is survived by his two sons, Ryan Brant McElwee and his wife, Mara, of Braymer, Missouri, and Shane McElwee of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Jackie Jackson, of Braymer, Missouri; grandchildren Jerry Jackson (Mercedes), Morgan Jackson, Nevaeh Scott, Trey Scott, Derrick McElwee, and Brooke McElwee; and one great-grandson, Bennett Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Johnny McElwee and Larry McElwee; two sisters-in-law, Janice McElwee and Leanne McElwee; one nephew, Jeff Moore; and one great-nephew, Kyle Eichler.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation is scheduled at the same location on February 21, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Black Oak Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Black Oak Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

