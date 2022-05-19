Obituary: Bobbie Gene Curtis

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bobbie Gene Curtis – age 67 of Jamesport, MO passed away Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022, at his home. Bobbie was born on August 12, 1954, the son of Robert and Jean (Price) Curtis in St. Joseph, MO. He grew up in Jamesport and attended school there. On April 24th, 1982 he was united in marriage to Betty Weese in Bethany. Bobbie enjoyed fishing and riding horses. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Bobbie was preceded in death by his parents, and stepmother, Mary Curtis; siblings, Robert Curtis, Terry Johnson, and Lynn Curtis and grandson, Drew Wilson. He is survived by his wife Betty Curtis of Jamesport, MO; children, DeAnna Swalley (Dean) of Gallatin, MO, Scott Curtis of Altamont, MO, Chris Franks (Shelly) of Osborn, MO, and Shelly Tumbleson (Zac) of Jamesport, MO; thirteen grandchildren; brother, Harold Stimpson of Gallatin and a stepbrother, JC Hobbs (Kelvina) of Jamesport, MO.

Bobbie’s wishes were for no services to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport. (660) 684-6133.