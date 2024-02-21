Obituary: Benny Klingsmith

Share To Your Social Network

Benny Klingsmith, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Livonia, Missouri, on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Benny Al Klingsmith was born in Yarrow, Missouri, on March 1, 1941, the son of Muter “Cotton” Ellis and Viola (Miller) Klingsmith. He was raised in Adair County, where he worked for neighboring farmers. Benny also worked in factories and was a “powder man” lighting dynamite for Missouri Mining. He also owned his farm at times. Benny lived in south Missouri before moving to Livonia in 2005. He married Kathy Scott on May 21, 1964, and she preceded him in death on February 1, 2007.

Benny enjoyed hunting deer and fishing. He also loved gardening. He liked to camp and watch westerns. Benny was a huge fan of country music.

Benny is survived by his companion of several years, Dorothy Carper. He is also survived by three sons, Cecil (Colleen) Klingsmith of Ottumwa, Iowa, Tommy Klingsmith, and Hank Klingsmith of Livonia, Missouri; two daughters, Kathleen Kelso and Norma Klingsmith of Kirksville, Missouri. His surviving grandchildren are Melissa, Brianna, Michael, Kelly, Kimberly, Kerry, David, Cheyenne, Dakota, Dustin, Amber, Trinity, and Dustie. Twenty-six great-grandchildren also survive, as well as a brother, Jimmy Lee, and a sister, Bonnie.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, as well as three brothers, Floyd, Charlie, and John Klingsmith, and a sister, Hazel Klingsmith.

Graveside services for Benny will be at the Mitchell Cemetery east of Omaha, Missouri, at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2024. Interment will be at the Mitchell Cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to the Mitchell Cemetery and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

