Obituary: Ardona Lee Ward

Ardona Lee Ward, 92, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Donna was born March 6, 1930, in Mildred, Kansas to Harry Clair and Lula Blanche (Snyder) Wilson.

Donna married Kenneth Ray Ward in Louis Town, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2013. Others that preceded her in death were her parents, Sons: Steven Ward, Allen Ward, and Brian Ward; two great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Community Church of Christ and the O.E.S.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Delmar) Hatcher, McFall; Sons: Douglas Ray (Janet) Ward, Showlou, AZ, and Bill Ward, McFall; 8 grandchildren: Kristin, Curtis, Erin, Kyle, Julie, Katie, DJ, and Allison; 13 great-grandchildren: Kenna, Kasey, Jack, Sophie, Truman, Christopher, Alaina, Hayley, Harrison, Eleanor, Maklin, Finlay, Bailey.

Donna was cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel, there will be no services at this time.

