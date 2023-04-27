Obituary: Angela L. Jones

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Angela L. Jones, 64, residing in Leisure Lake, Trenton, MO, went home to the Lord on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.

Angela was born August 12, 1958, in Seattle, Washington to parents Frank Jones and Elizabeth Hallenbeck. She was the oldest of 5 children, survived by siblings Tammy, Cindy, and Toni, one brother Franky, her daughter Jeanie and son-in-law Isaac. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Clifford.

She was employed as a Certified Medical Assistant with Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton for over 8 years. Before moving to Trenton with family, she worked for over a decade in the Food Service Production Center for the Wichita USD 259 school district.

Angela had a passion and talent for singing and was gifted with a beautiful voice. She had a bubbly, loving spirit and spread her bright and joyful personality to all those around her. She was a dedicated mother, a loving sister and aunt, and an extremely hard worker with an infectious smile. She had a selfless nature and loved spending time with her family. She will be incredibly missed, and it was an honor and a privilege to be part of her life.

