Obituary: Andrew Jonathon Sizemore

Andrew Sizemore, a 65-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 4:10 a.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron, Missouri.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Oregon.

Andrew Jonathon Sizemore was born April 4, 1957, in Kirksville, MO to Claude Newton and Jessie Jewel (Daniels) Sizemore. He served in the United States Army and then worked for the Parks Department in Lake Havasu, AZ. On March 17, 1999, he was united in marriage to Lonna Marie Murray in Lake Havasu. After moving back to Missouri, Andrew worked as a driver for Wahoo Concrete and Fishers Concrete. Andrew loved singing, playing the guitar, and singing karaoke.

He is survived by his wife Lonna of the home, children Angie Gibney and husband Brandon, Misty Mason and husband Jeremy, and Andrew Jonathon Sizemore all of Oregon, Kristina Dean of Trenton, and Kristel Trojacek and husband Kyle of Ennis, TX, brothers Joe Sizemore and wife Sandy and Alfred Sizemore and wife Linda of Oregon, sisters Juanita Clark of St. Joseph, MO, and Selina Cullett of Oregon, and grandchildren Sam Gibney, Caidence, Jesse, Trevyn, and Shilee Sizemore, and Kris Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Leroy Sizemore, and a sister Sara McHargue.