Obituary and services for Janet Elaine Searcy

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Janet Elaine Searcy, 56, of Princeton, Missouri passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at a Princeton nursing home.

She was born May 21, 1965, in Chillicothe, the daughter of James Ernest and Roberta Ruth (Robinson) Searcy.

Janet graduated in 1983 from Mercer High School. She became a teacher for the Mercer County School District. She was a member of the Mercer United Methodist Church, Mercer, and the American Legion Auxiliary, Mercer. Janet’s hobby was music and she had a love for sports.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Pete and Dot Robinson, and her paternal grandparents, Walter and Lottie Searcy.

Survivors include her parents, James and Roberta Searcy, Princeton, MO; sister, Karma (Ray) Summers; niece, Malloree Summers, and nephews, Seth and Timothy Summers, all of Chillicothe, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 11 at the United Methodist Church in Princeton, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow in the Wilder Cemetery in Mercer. The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks are recommended while attending the service and visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Janet Searcy Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Condolences may be left online at the Roberson Funeral Home website

Related