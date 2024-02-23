Obituary: Alvin Franks

Share To Your Social Network

Alvin Franks, age 90, of Gallatin, MO, passed away Tuesday evening, February 20, 2024, at Daviess County Nursing & Rehab in Gallatin.

Alvin was born on March 28, 1933, to Charles and Vernice (Dunnington) Franks on the family farm in Daviess County, MO. He attended Madison Country School in Sheridan Township from 1st grade through 8th grade and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957, during the Korean Conflict, as a mechanic and hydraulic specialist. He married Maxine Terry on May 1, 1959, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Alvin worked for Lial Dowell from 1959 to 1964, Thompson Implement from 1964 to 1965, and Tate Motor Company from 1966 to 1978 as a mechanic. He then started his employment with Longwood Furnace Corp. in 1978 and retired as a tool and die maker for Landmark Manufacturing, formally known as Longwood Furnace Corp. In his retirement years, he operated the road grader for Sheridan Township until he was 82 years old. Alvin was affectionately known by his family as “Pops”.

Alvin had a green thumb and was notorious for his large gardens, being known for his strawberries and turnips. In the 1970s, he was a CB enthusiast, and his handle was “chipmunk”. He very much enjoyed hunting with his brother, Leon, and fishing with his grandkids. He enjoyed piddling around on the family farm and tinkering with repair projects. He loved his tractors, particularly John Deere. Alvin was willing to help anybody; he never knew a stranger and could have a conversation with anyone. He loved everyone unconditionally and impressed upon his children and family to follow in his footsteps. Alvin was very witty and enjoyed making people laugh. Alvin was a character, and he will be greatly missed by his family and the community he loved so much.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; siblings, Freeman Franks, Irene Brown, Marjorie Smith, Coleman Franks, Coleen McMasters, Jim Franks, and Sidney Franks; and his lifelong friend, Joe Caraway. He is survived by his children, Alvin Ray Franks of Lake Ozark, MO, and Lisa Dowell (JD) of Gallatin, MO; grandchildren, Zachery Vanderslice of Gallatin, MO, Mitchell Vanderslice (Aquasia) of Lake Ozark, MO, Jordan Franks of Portland, OR, and Alex Franks of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Hallie, Kristen, John Wayne, Legend, and Leiah; brother, Charles Leon Franks (Maryann) of Independence, MO; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Alvin’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the evening prior, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday. Burial with full military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

Related