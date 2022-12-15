Obituary: Alberta G. Fisher

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mrs. Alberta G. Fisher, 92, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 3:26 A.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Redwood Nursing and Rehab, Cameron, Missouri.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Fisher was born October 2, 1930, in Gage Valley, Nebraska the daughter of Charles Arthur and Esther Fuller DeMary.

She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness of Bethany, Missouri.

Her survivors include one daughter Christina Meeks and her husband Dale, Trenton, Missouri; one son Tim Fanning, New York State; five grandchildren, five 5 great-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister Maxine White; three brothers Richard DeMary, Paul DeMary, and Max DeMary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse Charles, three sister, and three brothers.

