Obit & Services: Carolyn Louise Casady

Carolyn Louise Casady, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at a Chillicothe, MO hospital.

She was born on April 17, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Alva L. “Pete” and Mattie Loueva (Heimbaugh) Tanner.

In July 1991, she married L. Marvin Casady. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2021.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Pete (Missy) Madison, Chillicothe, MO; grandchildren, Colby Gellispie and Mecalia (Dalton) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Harbor, Hazel, and Hoyt and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Parks and Recreation for baseball and softball in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.