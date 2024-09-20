Obesity rates reach over 35% in 23 U.S. states, including Missouri

New CDC population data from 2023 show that in 23 states more than one in three adults (35%) has obesity. Before 2013, no state had an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%. Currently, at least one in five adults (20%) in each U.S. state is living with obesity.

“This new data highlight the need for obesity prevention and treatment options, which start with building healthier communities where people of all ages have safe places for physical activity, and where health care and healthy food options are accessible and affordable for all,” said Karen Hacker, MD, MPH, director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “Obesity prevention at young ages is critical, because we know that children with obesity often become adults with obesity. This is one of the reasons why we prioritize state and community investments in effective child care and family healthy weight programs.”

The 23 states with the highest adult obesity rates (35% or higher) include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Guam and Puerto Rico also had an obesity rate of at least 35%. State-based adult obesity prevalence by race, ethnicity, and location uses self-reported height and weight data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).

Obesity impacts some groups more than others. There are notable differences by race and ethnicity, as shown by combined BRFSS data from 2021–2023.

An adult with obesity has a body mass index of 30 or higher. Obesity is a disease that can cause many health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and severe outcomes from respiratory illnesses. In addition, the stigma and bias about a person’s weight can cause social and mental health consequences, such as anxiety and poor body image.

Post Views: 13