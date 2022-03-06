Numerous reports of hail followed storms that rolled through northern Missouri on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Numerous reports of hail in north Missouri were received by the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill from the storms that rolled through the area on Saturday.

Reports of hail in specific areas include:

1-3/4 inch hail in Milan

1-1/2 inch hail three miles north of Cainsville

1-1/4 inch hail in Trenton

1-inch hail in Hamilton

1-inch hail in Kingston

1-inch hail one mile northeast of Chillicothe

1-inch hail in Cameron

1-inch hail in Gallatin

.88 inch hail in Darlington

.88 inch hail northeast of Albany

.75 inch hail six miles southeast of Green Castle

.70 inch hail one mile west of Trenton

The National Weather Service received reports of power lines down and debris on the road along Highway 5 near Lake Thunderhead in Putnam County.

KTTN observed pea-sized hail at our studio located in downtown Trenton and the Barton Farm Campus south of Trenton observed a peak wind gust of 48 miles per hour on Saturday evening.

Related