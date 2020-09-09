Number of Missourians receiving food stamps up more than 100,000 in 2020

Statistics from the state Department of Social Services show the number of Missourians on food stamps has increased by about 120,000 since January.

There were about 658,000 Missourians receiving food stamps, at the start of the year. That number increased to about 778,000 as of July, which is the latest number available from DSS’ statistics.

Most of the increase happened after the COVID pandemic. There was an increase of about 90,000 individuals, between March and April. As Missourians lost jobs because of the pandemic, the demand for food stamps increased.

Click here to view the statistics.

Missouri lawmakers voted in April to approve a historic $6.2 billion emergency relief package to battle the pandemic.

