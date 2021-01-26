Nuisance incidents decline dramatically in 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Two hundred fewer nuisance incidents were filed in Trenton in 2020 than in 2019.

The police department reports 123 incidents were filed in 2020 with the greatest number involving grass and weeds with 59. At the end of 2020, 10 incidents were active, 73 had been cleared, and 40 had been prosecuted.

Three nuisance incidents had been filed so far this year as of January 25th, which is down nine when compared to this time in 2020. This year’s incidents all involve trash and debris, and they are all active.

Twenty-two nuisance-related cases are on the court docket.

