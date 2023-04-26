NTA Ambulance District announces partnership with Linn County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The NTA Ambulance District announces a new partnership with Linn County Central Dispatch E911. The medical emergency and non-emergency dispatch service for NTA was scheduled to start on April 26th.

The partnership is the result of efforts to provide consolidated medical dispatch communication services for all citizens of the ambulance district. It is expected to improve location tracing and enhance data sharing between the responder and dispatcher due to technology not previously available. NTA notes consolidation will also have cost savings for the district.

Chief of Emergency Medical Services John Barclay reports the ambulance district’s service area and ambulance base location have not changed. The radio frequency with Linn County Central Dispatch will also stay the same as it was with Harrison County Dispatch.

Citizens of the NTA District will continue to call 911 as normal. If they require emergency services, they will be forwarded to the new Central Dispatch. Dispatch will start providing them with medical instructions and help and will stay in communication while the ambulance and first responders are responding.

NTA Ambulance can continue to be contacted at its business office on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm by phone at 660-425-6319. Residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies.

Related