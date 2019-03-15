NRCS seeks comments regarding Little Otter Creek Reservoir in Caldwell County

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has released a draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Little Otter Creek Watershed Plan. The plan involves the construction of a proposed multipurpose reservoir in Caldwell County.

This supplement addresses changes since NRCS prepared the Little Otter Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Impact Statement in 2003. The supplement updates the original Environmental Impact Statement by providing more recent relevant environmental information and expanded alternatives analysis. The supplement analyzes a range of reasonable and practicable alternatives and their expected environmental impacts.

A public information open house will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Church of the Nazarene, 93 W Jackson Street in Kingston. NRCS representatives will be present to answer questions and receive comments. Public comments on the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement will be received by NRCS through May 14. Submit comments to Chris Hamilton, Assistant State Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Parkade Center Suite 250, 601 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, Missouri 65203-2585 or to [email protected].