Novinger teen hospitalized after crashing on Route K

A Novinger girl was hurt on Saturday morning when the car she was driving traveled off Route K south of Novinger striking several small trees.

Seventeen-year-old Hailey Babcock was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles south of Novinger as the northbound car traveled off the right side of Route K, returned to the pavement, went off the left side of the road, and hit several small trees.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as moderate and Babcock was wearing a seat belt.

