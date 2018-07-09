Novinger man life-flighted after being ejected from motorcycle

A Novinger man was hurt Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was operating traveled off a road south of Novinger.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stephen Embree was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, then flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident happened two miles south of Novinger on Route K as Embree was southbound when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road ejecting Embree from the vehicle.

Embree was wearing safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was listed as moderate.

