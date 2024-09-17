Novinger man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash on Highway 149

A 67-year-old man from Novinger, Missouri, died following a motorcycle accident on Highway 149, approximately three miles north of Novinger, on the afternoon of September 14, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gregory L. Dixson was operating a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting Dixson. The accident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Dixson was transported by Adair County Ambulance and later airlifted by MU 4 to University Hospital in Columbia. He was pronounced deceased at 2:54 a.m. on September 16, 2024. Dr. Ismalov confirmed the death at the hospital.

Dixson was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. The motorcycle was totaled and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis, Missouri.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Kirksville Fire Department assisted the Highway Patrol at the accident scene.

