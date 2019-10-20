Novinger man charged with 5 felonies after threatening to kill woman

A Novinger man accused of threatening to kill a woman Wednesday while he was in possession of a long rifle has been charged with five felonies in Adair County.

A probable cause statement says it was the second domestic disturbance at the residence where 25-year-old Ethen Reece Dimmitt used a firearm to threaten the woman. He faces second-degree kidnapping, tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting, third-degree domestic assault, and first-degree burglary for Wednesday’s incident. (No bond is listed.)

Dimmitt is scheduled for the Associate Division of Adair County Circuit Court on Wednesday, October 23.

Dimmitt forcefully woke up a woman, yelled at her, and threatened to kill her. He allegedly admitted to having a rifle and taking the woman’s purse and cell phone, so she could not call for help. The woman was able to escape and go to a relative’s house for safety. Dimmitt was “visibly intoxicated” when law enforcement found him inside the residence and he told law enforcement he wanted to physically harm the woman because she would not help him get a job.

Dimmitt faces two charges stemming from an incident in June in which he allegedly pointed an AR-15 rifle at the woman’s head: felony unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

He is scheduled for Division One of Adair County Circuit Court Tuesday in that case.

