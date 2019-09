The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Novinger man in Adair County on Wednesday morning on a couple of drug-related allegations.

Thirty-two-year-old Robert Shultz was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior offense. He was also arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.

Shultz was transported to the Adair County Jail.

