Novinger man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash on Highway 149

Local News September 14, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A motorcycle crash occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on September 14, 2024, on Highway 149, three miles north of Novinger, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Harley Davidson, driven by Gregory L. Dixson, 67, of Novinger, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Dixson, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was initially transported by Adair County Ambulance and later airlifted by MU LifeFlight to University Hospital in Columbia for further treatment.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Kirksville Fire Department.

Post Views: 130

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.