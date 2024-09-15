Novinger man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash on Highway 149

A motorcycle crash occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on September 14, 2024, on Highway 149, three miles north of Novinger, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Harley Davidson, driven by Gregory L. Dixson, 67, of Novinger, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Dixson, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was initially transported by Adair County Ambulance and later airlifted by MU LifeFlight to University Hospital in Columbia for further treatment.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Kirksville Fire Department.

