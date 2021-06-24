Novinger History Day set for June 27

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

History Day will be held in Novinger on June 27, 2021.

Attendees can tour the Novinger Log Homestead, Coal Miners Museum, and Methodist Church from 2 to 4 o’clock.

They can learn about life in the mid-to-late 1800s at the log homestead and watch demonstrations of skills such as quilting, chair caning, basket weaving, and leatherworking. History will be shared of the buildings and the family that lived there.

Items at the museum include those from Novinger’s earlier days. Visitors can also talk with a former miner about his experiences. Admission is $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

Visitors can learn the history of the Methodist Church, which was built in 1904.

A quilt show will be at the community center also from 2 to 4 o’clock on June 27th. There will be displays by the Adair County History Society and Larry Evans on Adair County rural schools. History books, souvenirs, and bottled water will be available.

Other activities for Novinger’s History Day include a presentation at the town jail at 2:30 to learn about how the town came to be and its growth.

Old-time games will be on the fairgrounds at 3 o’clock. A narrated tour of the former business area will start at the caboose also at 3 o’clock.

Local actors and descendants will portray earlier citizens during Novinger Legends Come to Life at the community center outdoor stage at 4 o’clock. It will be held at the Methodist Church if there is inclement weather.

Novinger Renewal, Incorporated will sponsor the free event on June 27th. Donations will be accepted.

Related