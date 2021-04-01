Notices of prospective jury duty mailed to 600 residents of Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has mailed 600 notices to residents for prospective jury duty. Sheriff Cox reports the next term for prospective jurors is June 14th through October 14th.

By Missouri law, Circuit Clerk Jane Gann has the duty to select prospective jurors randomly from a registered voters list and driver’s license information. She turns over that information to the sheriff’s office, which is charged with delivering or mailing the notices.

Cox says the information on the form should be completed as soon as possible.

