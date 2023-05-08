Northwest student among 40 selected for Agriculture Future of America Ambassador program

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Agriculture Future of America (AFA) recently selected 40 college students from 29 states to serve as organizational ambassadors and Northwest Missouri State University student Trenton Jones is among them.

AFA ambassadors serve a year-long term, working to heighten awareness of AFA programs among their peers and establish creative strategies to increase student involvement on their campuses. Ambassadors receive a $2,000 scholarship alongside professional training in goal setting, time management, and respect and inclusivity.

Jones is a sophomore agricultural media major from Higginsville, Missouri. At Northwest, he works as a social media specialist in the Office of University Marketing and Communication as well as with student publications. Additionally, he is active as an off-campus representative and public relations chair for Student Senate and served as concert director for Student Activities Council.

This summer, he will gain experience as a public affairs intern with the Missouri Farm Bureau.

“Northwest is helping me to become prepared for my desired career through both the School of Agricultural Sciences as well as the School of Mass Media and Communication,” Jones said. “In each, I am able to gain hands-on skills I will one day be using in my career.”

Upon completion of the program, ambassadors walk away with tangible experience in sales and marketing as well as skills transferable to careers in the industry, including resiliency, problem-solving, interpersonal communication, audience awareness and storytelling.

“Ambassadors are vital in driving awareness of AFA’s premier leader and career development experiences among highly motivated young professionals studying food, agriculture and natural resources,” Kelly Boswell, AFA’s senior marketing manager, said. “Mobilizing students as advocates for AFA ensures we are continuously reaching new students and diversifying student participation to be representative of nationwide enrollment in agriculture programs.”

AFA’s ambassador program is possible through a partnership with the CHS Foundation. The CHS Foundation began funding the Ambassador program in 2011 and became the sole funder of the program in 2019, contributing nearly $1 million to date. The Foundation’s support has allowed the program to grow from five ambassadors to 40 ambassadors from throughout the nation.

AFA has provided 26,000 leader development experiences to college leaders and young professionals from more than 200 colleges and universities throughout 43 states since its inception in 1996. For more information about the Agriculture Future of America website.

