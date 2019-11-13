Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Language, Literature, and Writing to host author Heather Harpham

Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Language, Literature, and Writing is hosting author Heather Harpham as part of its 2019-20 Visiting Writers Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the J.W. Jones Student Union Living Room.

The event is free and open to the public. Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, GreenTower Press, and the Department of Language, Literature, and Writing are sponsors of the series.

Harpham is a teacher, writer and theatre artist whose 2017 memoir “Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After” was selected for Barnes and Noble’s Discover Great New Writers Series. Her work has received the Brenda Ueland Prose Prize, a New York Innovative Theater Award nomination as well as support from the Marin Arts Council and the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund for Women.

The Visiting Writers Series is designed to promote creativity, diversity, and freedom of expression. It celebrates literature as a living and meaningful art form that enriches lives and helps to build and strengthen communities.

The series continues next semester with Kathryn Nuernberger on March 17, and Matthew Cooperman and Aby Kaupang on April 23.

For more information about the Visiting Writers Series, contact Daniel Biegelson, the director of the Visiting Writers Series and a Northwest English instructor, at dbiegel@nwmissouri.edu or 660.562.1266.

