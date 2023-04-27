Northwest Missouri State University, North Central Missouri College sign agreements giving students a path to bachelor’s degree

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Representatives of Northwest Missouri State University and North Central Missouri College convened Wednesday to announce their admissions partnership to build educational pathways that further student educational attainment and success.

During the meeting at Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center, Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green, and North Central President Dr. Lenny Klaver signed a total of 14 agreements, which are designed to help qualified students complete a bachelor’s degree at Northwest after earning an associate degree at North Central. The agreements will facilitate the transfer of students in areas of agricultural sciences, natural sciences, business, and health science and wellness.

In addition, the agreements will encourage academic and administrative coordination, including student advisement, between the institutions with the goal of continuous improvement.

“Northwest Missouri State University has a long history of partnering with North Central Missouri College, and I look forward to our relationship growing even larger with these agreements,” Green said. “The state of Missouri and Governor Parson have decided to focus on workforce development within our state and region over the past several years. We know that careers in this region as well as in those fields that we are signing articulation agreements on today are in high demand. This partnership will assist North Central Missouri graduates to reach new levels of career success and stand out amongst their peers as they continue their education and gain a bachelor’s degree in their desired field from Northwest.”

Klaver added, “We couldn’t have a better friend as an articulation partner and a partner in higher education in Northwest Missouri State University. Throughout the years, we’ve had many students that have transferred (to Northwest), particularly in the ag program, education, business and hopefully more in the future with nursing. Our students in this part of the state love our colleges and universities and what this does for them in many aspects as far as dual enrollment and being able to access some of the facilities and services at Northwest.”

Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman noted the agreements help strengthen the institutions’ long last-lasting partnership while extending their shared focus on helping students succeed. Leaders of both Northwest and North Central believe expanding and strengthening their relationship is in their mutual interests, which include growing enrollments.

“NCMC and Northwest serve a region with demographic and economic challenges and work with students to help overcome these obstacles every day,” Hooyman said. “For many years, these institutions have worked together to grow and foster economic development in their region, and we’ll continue this important work through a collaboration.”

Dr. Allison Hoffmann, Northwest’s assistant vice president of admissions and student success, added, “It’s a natural fit with both institutions focusing on accessible and affordable higher education opportunities in the northwest Missouri region.”

Located in Maryville, Missouri, Northwest is a state-assisted, four-year regional university that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees. North Central Missouri College is a two-year community college offering associate degrees and certificates that focus on career readiness and easy transferability. Both institutions are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and hold several discipline-specific accreditations.

(Photo by Lauren Adams | Northwest Missouri State University)

Related