Northwest Missouri State Fair officials announce Beef Show results

Beef show results have been announced for the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany.

The Champion Simmental Foundation Bull was shown by Kenzie Milligan while Abigail Clark had the Reserve Champion. The Champion Angus female was shown by Allena Allen while Kerrigan Mobley won the Reserve Champion honors.

The Champion Market Steer was shown by Grady Woodcock while Hailey Eads

had the Reserve Champion. The Champion Market Heifer was shown by Austin Dorman with Hallee Hamilton having the Reserve Champion.

The Grand Champion Market Animal was exhibited by Grady Woodcock and the Reserve Champion entry was from Austin Dorman.

Showmanship winners in age groups from oldest to youngest were Kerrigan Mobley, Kenzie Milligan, and Nora McGaugh. Herdsmanship winners in the age divisions were Austin Dorman and Teagan Willis.

